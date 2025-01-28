ALTON - Members of the Alton Police Department were recognized for their exemplary service at the 32nd Annual SILEC/SIPCA Awards Banquet held recently. The event celebrated the dedication of law enforcement personnel and community initiatives that contribute to public safety.

Officer Averbeck and K9 Odin received the Medal of Valor for their exceptional courage and bravery while on duty. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford accepted the award on behalf of K9 Odin, highlighting the significant role that service animals play in law enforcement.

The Unit Award was presented to Lieutenant James Siatos, Sergeant Patrick Bennett, and Detective Stedmann Middlebrook for their essential contributions to the Madison County Sheriff's Enforcement Team. Their collective efforts in ensuring community safety were acknowledged as vital to the department's mission.

Additionally, the Outstanding Citizens Award was given to the leaders of MustacheMarch4PD, a community initiative that has raised over $500,000 to support first responders and their families. The organizers were recognized for their remarkable impact on the community and their commitment to supporting those who serve.

The awards banquet served as a platform to honor not only the individual achievements of officers but also the collaborative efforts of community partners in fostering public safety and support for first responders.

