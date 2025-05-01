COLLINSVILLE - Officers from the Caseyville Police Department took part in the Collinsville High School criminal justice jamboree, held recently at the school in Collinsville.

The event, organized by the high school staff, aimed to engage students with hands-on experiences related to criminal justice.

Sgt. Hoguet and K-9 Bama provided a demonstration for attendees, showcasing the capabilities of the department’s K-9 unit. Officers Reel, Detective Tamburello, and Lt. Pirtle also contributed to the event’s success.

The collaboration between the Caseyville Police Department and Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 reflects ongoing efforts to educate students about law enforcement and public safety careers.

