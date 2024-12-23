Press Release Recap: 5th Annual K Miller Christmas

ALTON — K Miller Foundation proudly hosted its Fifth Annual Toy Giveaway event on December 21, 2024, spreading holiday cheer and bringing smiles to the Alton community and surrounding areas. Thanks to our sponsors we were able to give away hundreds of toys to children in our community. This heartwarming event was made possible through the generous support of our sponsors, dedicated volunteers, and community partners.

A Day of Joy and Giving

Held at LaMay’s Catering the Toy Giveaway welcomed 50 families who received a wide variety of toys, games, and gifts for children of all ages. The event featured festive decorations, music, hot chocolate stations, life-size snow globe and fun activities, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration for everyone in attendance.

Gratitude to Our Sponsors

This year’s event would not have been possible without the incredible support of our sponsors:

· Walmart & Sam’s Club: Contributed toys and gift cards

· Guin Mundorf: Contributed money for gifts

· Toys for Tots: Provided bulk toy items

· Diamond Pearl Boutique (San Antonio TX) provided monetary support

· Carnecloset provided clothing items

· Gal Lux provided accessories and perfumes

· K Miller Foundation we always provide the first $200 worth of toys

Their generosity reflects their commitment to Community Partnerships, giving back to the community and ensuring every child experiences the magic of the holiday season.

Community Support and Volunteer Efforts

The event was further enriched by the hard work and dedication of over 20 volunteers who helped distribute toys, organize activities, and ensure a seamless experience for families. We also want to thank LaMay’s Catering for their venue sponsorship. Also, thank you to Akya & Deshawn White, along side Wendy Adams for the snow globe rental. Special thank you to our group of volunteers: William Bowens, Rausheeta Gates, Jiuana Evans, Mia Mann, Christian Davis, Jada Schooler, Adrienne Carmen, Starrette Smith, Brenda Croft, Cheryl Jemison, Deven Chavours and our security team out of St. Louis, MO, Assest Protection with head of Security, Alex Hodges. Thank you again to our community partner LaTonya AnNoor.

Looking Ahead

K Miller Foundation is already planning for next year’s Toy Giveaway and is committed to making it even bigger and better. We invite community members and businesses to join us in spreading joy and making a difference.

