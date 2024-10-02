EAST ALTON – A juvenile was injured Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle at the intersection of Goulding Street and West St. Louis Avenue.

Article continues after sponsor message

The East Alton Fire Department and East Alton Police Department responded to the scene shortly after the incident was reported.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the juvenile, who was able to get up and walk to a gurney with assistance from paramedics.

Survival Flight Ambulance was dispatched to the location, and the juvenile was subsequently transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by local authorities.

More like this: