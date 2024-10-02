Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EAST ALTON – A juvenile was injured Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle at the intersection of Goulding Street and West St. Louis Avenue.

Article continues after sponsor message

The East Alton Fire Department and East Alton Police Department responded to the scene shortly after the incident was reported.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the juvenile, who was able to get up and walk to a gurney with assistance from paramedics.

Survival Flight Ambulance was dispatched to the location, and the juvenile was subsequently transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by local authorities.

More like this:

Fairview Heights 17-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder After East St. Louis Shooting
Mar 26, 2025
Two Charged In Alton Shooting Near School Bus Stop
Mar 3, 2025
Haine Issues Comments On Pair Accused Of Shooting Toward School Bus In Alton
Mar 3, 2025
Juvenile Bald Eagle Injured in Roodhouse Makes a Full Recovery, Set for Release
Mar 18, 2025
East Alton Man Accused Of Aggravated Robbery In Wood River Continues To Face Charges
Jan 21, 2025

 