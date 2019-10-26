EAST ALTON - A juvenile was struck and injured Thursday night while going through a crosswalk by a driver after the East Alton Halloween Parade had ended, the East Alton Police Department said today.

East Alton Major Christian Cranmer said the youth appeared to suffer a broken leg and was transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for further medical evaluation. The injuries were not life-threatening, Cranmer said.

The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. after the East Alton Halloween Parade.

“The parade was at a resting spot and everyone was going back to their cars,” Cranmer said.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

