Juvenile In Custody Following Stabbing On Pleasant Ridge Drive
A stabbing on Pleasant Ridge resulted from a domestic dispute, the Edwardsville chief says. The chief confirmed there is no ongoing threat and the victim is receiving treatment.
EDWARDSVILLE — A juvenile was taken into custody following a stabbing on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 15, 2025, in the 100 block of Pleasant Ridge Drive, Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback confirmed.
The incident, which occurred around 3 p.m. Oct. 15, was related to a domestic issue, Fillback said. The victim was transported to a St. Louis area hospital and is in stable condition.
“There is no threat to the community,” Fillback said. “The suspect was taken into custody without harm, and the victim is being treated at a St. Louis area hospital. The injuries to the victim do not appear to be life-threatening.”
Fillback said he could not release additional information about the juvenile suspect.
