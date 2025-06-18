BELLEVILLE — A juvenile male bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, June 17, 2025, in the 1100 block of East B Street, prompting emergency response from Belleville Police and Fire Department units.

Article continues after sponsor message

At approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, responders found the juvenile unconscious in the roadway. Emergency personnel immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The driver, an 18-year-old male, stayed at the scene and is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.