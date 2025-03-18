ROODHOUSE - A juvenile bald eagle injured in Roodhouse, Ill. on May 29, 2024, is on the road to freedom after an extensive rehabilitation process. The young eagle, believed to be around year three, was discovered with a left humerus fracture and was quickly transported to Treehouse Wildlife Center by dedicated volunteer Tabatha Morris.

The eagle's recovery was made possible thanks to the expert care of Dr. Lindsay Trickel, who performed a successful surgery to repair the fractured humerus via pinning on June 8, 2024. The surgery was critical to ensure the eagle’s return to a healthy, wild life. Dr. Trickel's skillful work was instrumental in giving this bird a second chance.

Following the surgery, the bird’s rehabilitation included a structured physical therapy regimen, using wing extensions to regain strength in her injured wing. The rehabbers at Treehouse Wildlife Center worked diligently to help her regain full range of motion and strength.

After six weeks of therapy, the eagle was moved to an outdoor pre-release enclosure, where she began flight exercises. During her time in the flight cage, the eagle has demonstrated impressive progress, gaining strength in flight and rounding corners with precision. These positive indicators mark her readiness for release into the wild.

Scheduled Release Date: March 29, 2025.

With her rehabilitation nearing completion, this juvenile bald eagle is scheduled for release back into the wild on March 29, 2025.

Jessica Grzeskowiak, who also was our 2024 OwlFest T-shirt designer, won the chance to release this eagle. As an honor to her late father, Mark Grzeskowiak, Jessica will release the juvenile eagle back to the skies to continue her journey.

