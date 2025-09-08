CALHOUN COUNTY — On the morning of August 19, 2025, a two-vehicle crash with injuries occurred near the intersection of Mississippi River Road and Rose Lane in Golden Eagle, Calhoun County, Illinois. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident at approximately 9:11 a.m.

The Point Fire Protection District was the first to respond to the scene, followed by Chief Deputy Zach Hardin and two ambulances dispatched by Calhoun County Volunteer EMS. Injured individuals received treatment on site before being transported to area hospitals for further care.

Following an investigation, Justin J. Seivers, 44, of Meppen, Illinois, was arrested in connection with the crash. He faces charges including aggravated DUI – third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic syringe, and DUI involving drugs. Seivers was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office acknowledged the assistance of the Point Fire Protection District and the Calhoun Volunteer Ambulance Service in managing the incident. Authorities reminded the public that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

