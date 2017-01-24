ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Justin Osmond, one of Western Governors University’s (WGU) inspiring alumni, will speak as part of WGU’s lecture series, “Sage Talks,” on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7:30 p.m. WGU Missouri is happy to host a live viewing party for this lecture at its Clayton office (8000 Maryland Ave.) Mr. Osmond will share his inspiring story of persisting through adversity in an effort to motivate lecture attendees to overcome their own challenges and reach their goals in the New Year. The WGU Missouri watch party is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in attending is requested to RSVP in advance here.

Growing up with a 90 percent hearing loss is difficult for anyone, but being the son of Merrill Osmond, the lead singer of the world-renowned Osmond family, made deafness an even bigger challenge for Justin. In fact, Justin was told he would never be able to play a musical instrument like that of his father and family. However, through extraordinary displays of courage, determination, and self-belief, Justin has risen above his circumstances to lead a full, meaningful life.

Having worked hard through 12 years of intense speech and listening therapy, Osmond has learned to speak with passion and through modern-day technology, hear with conviction. And despite being told by teachers and professionals that he would never play a musical instrument, Osmond has gone on to become an award-winning musician and has shared the spotlight with the likes of Billy Crystal, Garth Brooks, Susan Boyle, Kevin Costner, Oprah, and many other distinguished individuals.

Osmond is the Founder and CEO of the Olive Osmond Hearing Fund, a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve and provide education, technology, and resources to the deaf and hard of hearing. Having dedicated his life to similar pursuits across the globe, including The Hearing Fund UK, Osmond touches the hearts of not only those living with a hearing loss, but everyone he comes in contact with.

Prior to the lecture, guests are invited to a reception hosted by WGU Missouri leadership and faculty. Attendees are encouraged to mingle and meet other guests and WGU Missouri leaders.

WGU’s lecture series, “Sage Talks,” is named after the university’s mascot and has been created to provide personal and professional development, inspiration, and continuing education opportunities to the community. The series features leaders and innovators in fields represented by each of WGU’s four colleges: business, education, healthcare, and information technology. Lecture topics are centered on leadership, new innovations and disruptions, and how education shapes the future.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members serve as mentors, working one-on-one with students, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction.

Established in 2013 through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $6,000 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Nursing College programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*), and the Health Informatics program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM).

More information is available at missouri.wgu.edu or by calling 855.948.8493.

*Western Governors University offers nursing programs that are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 5380, Washington DC 20036, 202-877-6791).

