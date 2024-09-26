EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Justin Dial goes above and beyond in all of his extracurriculars, schoolwork and community service.



For his hard work, Justin Dial is a Student of the Month for Edwardsville High School and the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Dial has been a member of Robotics Club for four years, and he has served as president for the past two years. In this position, he regularly runs mini camps for third, fourth and fifth graders. The club also competes in annual competitions, which Dial thoroughly enjoys.

As the president of the Broadcasting Club, Dial creates video announcements every week and oversees the livestreams of different EHS sports. He is especially proud of the regional finals boys basketball livestream, which reached 1,100 viewers and broke the club’s record for most viewers during a livestream.

Clearly not a stranger to leadership roles, it’s no surprise that Dial is also a member of the Student Council and serves as the secretary of the Spanish Honor Society. Outside of school, he works at Liberty Apple Orchard and regularly volunteers to fight food insecurity.

In his limited free time, Dial golfs, plays video games, flies drones and hikes. He is also focused on readying his college applications, as he has big plans for after graduation. He hopes to attend college for either aerospace engineering or mechanical engineering.

“No matter how bad today is, this week is, or this month is, there is always a tomorrow,” Dial added. “Always take a moment to stop, drop your phone and disconnect, and if it ever gets tough, take a break.”

Congratulations to Justin Dial for this recognition by ECUSD7!

