EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons announced the conviction of a 51-year old man Friday afternoon for a murder that took place in 1996.

Opening statements began on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 in the case against Jeffrey A. Ewing (d.o.b. 09/04/1965).

On January 20, 1996, the body of Alton resident, Antonio Ray, was discovered on the pavement of Route 67. It was initially believed that Ray had been involved in a traffic accident. However, three years later, the Alton Police Department received information that Ray had been involved in a beating prior to his death. Upon review of the report from the medical examiner, the death was ruled a homicide in 1999. Ewing had instructed co-defendants Tate and Wallace to carry out the murder, in which Ray was beaten and dropped off near the Clark Bridge. Investigation indicated that the murder was gang related.

Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe, Chief of the Violent Crimes Unit, and Assistant State’s Attorney Jim Buckley presented evidence, including witness testimony, during the trial to support the State’s charges against Ewing. Ewing elected to represent himself. Following a two-day trial, the jury deliberated approximately 30 minutes before returning a guilty verdict against Ewing.

Gibbons complimented the work of Uhe, Buckley, the Alton Police Department, the Missouri Highway Patrol and all of the medical personnel for securing a successful conviction.

Ewing will remain in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville pending sentencing by Judge Tognarelli. Sentencing will occur following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation, which typically takes 6-8 weeks.

A murder conviction carries a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison. However, as Ewing is currently serving an additional murder sentence, Illinois law requires a mandatory life sentence for a second murder conviction.