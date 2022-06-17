CHICAGO - 1ST District Appellate Court Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke was installed as the 51st President of the Illinois Judges Association during the annual meeting on June 3, 2022. The Illinois Judges Association, which represents 1,250 active and retired Illinois state court judges, was founded in 1972 to provide services, support, and education to its member judges and raise public understanding of the Illinois judicial system.

Article continues after sponsor message

Justice Burke served as a Cook County Circuit Court Judge for 8 years, and on the 1st District Appellate court for 6 years. She has Chaired In-Schools Programming for many years and was a co-creator of the newest program, Your Future-Your Choice.

The Illinois Judges Association also installed other new officers for 2022-23 at the annual meeting on June 3rd. 1st Vice President, Justice David Overstreet, Il Supreme Court; 2nd Vice President, Judge Mary Colleen Roberts, Cook County; 3rd Vice President, Judge Elizabeth Rochford, Lake County; Secretary, Judge Patrice Ball Reed, Cook County and Treasurer, Judge Julie Katz, St. Clair County. For more information about the Illinois Judges Association, see www.ija.org.

More like this: