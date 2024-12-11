CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - Cahokia Heights will be required to invest an estimated $30 million in upgrades to its sanitary sewer system as part of a settlement announced by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The agreement resolves ongoing violations of the federal Clean Water Act and the Illinois Environmental Protection Act related to the city's improper operation of its sewer system.

The settlement stems from allegations that, since November 2019, Cahokia Heights has discharged sanitary sewage from an overflow point in its sewer system into nearby waterways on more than 300 occasions.

Additional discharges of untreated sewage were reported in various locations throughout the community, including ditches, roads, yards, and homes. These sanitary sewer overflows pose risks to public health and the environment, carrying harmful bacteria and viruses.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring compliance with environmental laws, stating, “This settlement reflects the United States’ commitment to advancing environmental justice.” EPA officials noted that the city’s failure to maintain its aging sewer system resulted in significant public health risks and environmental contamination.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul highlighted the collaborative effort to address the issue, saying, “I am proud of my office’s collaboration with the Department of Justice and local and state entities as we work toward a solution to solve this real environmental and public health threat.”

The settlement mandates that Cahokia Heights conduct over 80 near-term capital improvement projects, including constructing an interceptor to reroute wastewater flow, performing system-wide repairs, and undertaking various assessments. The city is also required to keep residents informed about the work, develop emergency response plans, and update operational protocols, including creating digital maps of overflow points.

The proposed consent decree has been lodged in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois and is subject to a 60-day comment period before final court approval. Further information on the settlement can be found on the Justice Department’s website.

