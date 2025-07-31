MADISON COUNTY - Justice Amy Sholar has officially announced her candidacy for continued service on the Illinois Fifth District Appellate Court. Justice Sholar has a strong record of judicial leadership with more than two decades of legal experience. She was appointed to the Fifth District Appellate Court by the Illinois Supreme Court last year and is currently serving in that role.

“I’ve dedicated my life to serving our judicial system and I pride myself on the unbiased and fair perspective I bring to the bench,” said Justice Sholar. “I think people don’t always realize that decisions made by the appellate court impact all citizens of our state, from property ownership disputes to ensuring proper handling of criminal cases. It is critical to keep an experienced jurist with a history of fairness serving in this role.”

Justice Sholar is seeking election to the seat created by the passing of long serving and respected Justice Thomas M. Welch. The seat has been temporarily assigned to retired Madison County Circuit Judge James Hackett.

“Justice Welch was the longest serving appellate justice in Illinois history and I am committed to upholding the same values of impartiality, integrity and dedication that he exemplified in his historic career,” said Justice Sholar. “I will strive every day to reflect his same commitment to impartiality, and deep respect for the rule of law.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Justice Sholar was appointed to the Fifth District Appellate Court in 2024 by the Illinois Supreme Court. Prior to her appellate court experience, she served as a Circuit Judge in Madison County. Upon joining the Circuit Court, she was named Chief of the Family Law Division and appointed by the Supreme Court to the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board, an oversight body tasked with ensuring the highest standards of judicial conduct.

In addition to her distinguished judicial service, Justice Sholar brings extensive legal and civic experience. She was the founding partner of Sholar Stephan Law (2016-2021) and previously a small business owner of The Law Office of Amy Sholar, PC, (2004-2016). She served her hometown as a Planning Coordinator for the City of Alton and began her legal career as an intern at the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Justice Sholar holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Illinois University and earned her Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law. She is an active member of the Illinois State Bar Association, the Madison County Bar Association, and the Alton-Wood River Bar Association, where she is a former president and secretary. Her commitment to public service extends beyond the courtroom, through involvement with local non-profits, youth programs, and civic initiatives.

Justice Sholar resides in Madison County with her husband John. She is the proud mother of two adult children and grandmother of two, with a third grandchild on the way. The Fifth District Appellate Court covers 48 counties across Central and Southern Illinois, and Justice Sholar is eager to continue serving its residents with integrity, fairness, and respect.

More like this: