EDWARDSVILLE - When Amanda Baer started a tailoring apprenticeship with an Italian-American man in 2008, she had no plans to own her own business. Twelve years later, Amanda Baer Sewing would officially open its doors as Baer developed an entrepreneurial spirit of her own.

Baer wanted to go into fashion design, so she read Calvin Klein’s biography to get a sense of where to start. She learned that Klein learned almost nothing from fashion design school - instead, he learned everything he knows about fashion design from working at his uncle’s tailor shop. After reading this, Baer knew what she needed to do.

“I went looking for a tailoring apprenticeship, and I ended up working at a tailoring shop in Fairview Heights that was owned by an Italian-American guy,” Baer said. “His father had owned the shop and then handed it down to the man who trained me, and he had gone to tailoring school. He knew I wanted to be a fashion designer so I made sure he personally trained me in everything.”

Baer started her apprenticeship in 2008 and took on small projects for friends and family over the years. But after some inspiration sparked an entrepreneurial spirit, Amanda Baer Sewing officially opened in July of 2020.

“Because I wanted to go into fashion design, it had never occurred to me that I could own my own business doing that,” Baer said. “I had a friend who had started his own business, and I was always kind of scared to try it on my own, but I saw him be successful with his own business, so I was like ‘Just give it a shot, and most likely if you just keep at it, it’ll turn into something.’ So I just kept trying with trying different advertising out and just picking up my own customers through business cards and Facebook. I just kept at it until it turned into something.”

Baer says her specialties are bridal and custom-made garments and curtains, though she also offers men’s and women’s tailoring, alterations and repairs, prom and homecoming, and any custom-made items, home decor, and leather.

"I love doing what I do because I was trained so well," she added. "I was classically trained by someone in tailoring and very old school. I am ready for whatever amount of business that comes in."

Amanda Baer Sewing currently operates by appointment only. To book an appointment, visit their Facebook page or call (618) 616-4273.

