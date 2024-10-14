ST. LOUIS - October is Child Loss Awareness Month, and nonprofit organization Just Enduring is sharing their co-founders’ personal stories of grief and meaningful ways to support bereaved parents this month and beyond. One of these meaningful ways is joining Just Enduring in the Wave of Light at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2024, a global event where candles are lit in remembrance and awareness of every child held in hearts instead of arms.

The nonprofit will also be a vendor at Día de los Muertos at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park on November 2 and November 3, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

Just Enduring Co-founders Ben and Lara Gillham, along with Co-founders Nick and Martha McGeehon, started the organization after the heartbreaking loss of their infants. They work to ensure other bereaved parents have the immediate resources and support they need to navigate their grief journeys.

Just Enduring, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families who have experienced the loss of a child, is observing Child Loss Awareness Month this October. Co-founders Ben and Lara Gillham, along with Co-founders Nick and Martha McGeehon, started the organization after the heartbreaking loss of their infants to ensure other bereaved parents have the immediate resources and support they need to navigate their grief journeys.

"Child Loss Awareness month is an important time to reflect and remember all the children who've left their families too soon," said Ben Gillham, Co-founder and President of Just Enduring. "We hope that grieving parents, family, friends, and caregivers who must endure the loss of a child can feel supported with the resources that Just Enduring offers, particularly as we head into the holiday season."

More like this: