ST. LOUIS, MO – Just Enduring, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families who have experienced child loss, is hosting its second annual Bingo for Bereaved Parents Fundraiser on Saturday, March 1, 2025. The event will take place at St. Cletus School at 2721 Zumbehl Road, with doors opening at 6 pm and music bingo starting at 7 pm.

Music bingo offers a fresh take on traditional bingo by using popular songs instead of numbers. Participants listen for song titles or artists listed on their bingo cards, marking them as they play. The first person to complete five in a row and shout "Bingo!" wins a prize. This fundraiser will also host a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets are $30 per individual or $240 for a table of eight, and refreshments are included. Sponsorship packages are available, each with their own benefits. These include:

Diamond Sponsor $5,000

$5,000 Platinum Sponsor $2,500

$2,500 Gold Sponsor $1,000

$1,000 Round Rock Star Sponsor $500

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Just Enduring’s programs, which provide bereaved parents with the immediate resources and support they need to navigate their journeys of grief.

To learn more, purchase tickets, or become a sponsor, please visit justenduring.org/fundraiser/.

