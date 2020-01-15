EDWARDSVILLE - Wednesday morning began day six of the murder trial of Caleb Lenhardt. Lenhardt of Bethalto was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Katie Bunt. He allegedly backed his car into a group of people in downtown Alton on July 23, 2018, killing Bunt and injuring Ashely Allgood.

Wednesday morning Madison County Assistant State's Attorney Crystal Uhe gave her closing remarks. Uhe told the jury that what happened to Katie Bunt was first-degree murder and Caleb Lenhardt did in fact kill Katie Bunt on purpose. Uhe showed the video of the car striking Katie Bunt and photos of Katie in the hospital.

Defense Attorney Scott Rosenblum closed with saying that all the state's attorney's witnesses were not telling the truth and that Caleb Lenhardt did not mean to kill Katie Bunt.

The jury was read the jury instructions and was sent into deliberation.

