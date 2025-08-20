EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County jury on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, found Stanford Stokes, 44, of St. Louis, guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Jarred Hayes, 32, at a residence on Seventh Street in Alton on Nov. 7, 2023.

The jury also convicted Stokes of home invasion and possession of a stolen firearm.

The verdict followed a trial that began Monday and was presided over by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. Prosecutors presented evidence and testimony showing that Stokes forced his way into the Alton home after hearing his former girlfriend inside with Hayes.

According to Assistant State’s Attorneys Audrey Paulda and Luke Yager, Stokes became angry and targeted Hayes.

In her opening statement, Paulda told jurors, “Stokes became angry, and he took that anger out on Jarred Hayes.” Stokes testified that he fired in self-defense after seeing a gun in Hayes’ possession, claiming he grabbed a firearm from his former girlfriend’s purse.

However, prosecutors introduced a voicemail recording left by Stokes shortly before the shooting, in which he could be heard yelling at the woman after a gunshot.

During closing arguments, Yager emphasized the recording, stating, “Twenty seconds after he shoots, he’s still sitting there, arguing. He gets right up in her face, and he’s yelling at her.”

Prosecutors also presented evidence that Stokes shot Hayes two additional times as Hayes was exiting the front door. Following the shooting, Stokes discarded the gun into the Missouri River and fled to Texas, where he was apprehended.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine commended the prosecution team and the Alton Police Department for their investigation.

“We respect everyone’s right to defend themselves, but thanks to the thorough work of Alton Police, we were able to show jurors that this was not a legitimate claim of self-defense. This was a case of jealousy and anger that ended with tragic violence,” Haine said. “We continue to hold the family of Jarred Hayes in our prayers, and hope this guilty verdict is a step toward healing.”

