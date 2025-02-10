TROY — Neil A. Howard was found guilty of first-degree murder on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, for the strangulation of his mother, Norma Caraker. The jury reached its verdict shortly after deliberations began, following the conclusion of testimony and closing arguments last week in the courtroom of Circuit Judge Amy Maher at the Criminal Justice Center in Edwardsville.

The trial stemmed from events that began in September 2023, when Caraker was discovered dead in her home in Troy. Prosecutors argued that Howard, motivated by a deep-seated hatred for his mother, committed the crime in a premeditated manner. Evidence presented during the trial included DNA found on a glove used in the murder, which Howard could not adequately explain.

Tom Haine, the prosecutor, expressed his relief at the verdict, and said: "Norma should be alive. She didn't deserve this. It was a horrific case, and the ripple effects will continue. This family has been torn apart in so many ways."

Haine emphasized the importance of the jury's decision, noting that it provided a measure of justice.

Haine praised the work of the trial team, consisting of attorneys Luke Yager and Ryan Kemper, and highlighted the thorough investigation conducted by law enforcement.

"The key to winning this case was the defendant who killed his own mother and left a trail of clues that police were able to piece together," Haine said. "He made statements to the police that were incriminating, and we were able to conduct a top-level forensic analysis to exclude all other suspects."

The case not only resulted in a conviction but also exposed the devastating impact on the family.

Haine remarked on the destruction of family unity caused by the crime, saying, "The evidence is the evidence. It destroyed not only Norma's life but the family's unity."

As the trial concludes, the community grapples with the aftermath of the crime, while the family seeks healing in the wake of this tragedy.

