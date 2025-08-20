EDWARDSVILLE — After approximately five hours of deliberation, a jury found Stanford Stokes guilty on all charges related to the shooting death of Jarred O. Hayes.

The incident occurred at 9:16 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2023, in the 900 block of East 7th Street in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Stokes was convicted of first-degree murder, home invasion, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

First-degree murder is punishable by 20 to 60 years in prison. The jury made a finding that Stokes personally discharged a firearm during the commission of first-degree murder, meaning he is eligible for an enhanced sentence: an additional 25 years to life in prison.

Sentencing for Stokes has not yet been scheduled.

More like this: