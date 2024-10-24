EDWARDSVILLE — A jury delivered swift guilty verdicts in the murder trial of Roger Dale Sutton Jr. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the Madison County Courthouse. Sutton was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection with the 2013 disappearance of Patrenia Butler-Turner, a 40-year-old woman from East St. Louis who had been missing for nearly a decade.

The jury reached a decision shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, following deliberations that began around 10:30 a.m.

The trial featured testimony from forensic experts and law enforcement officers, providing critical insights into the case.

Among the key witnesses was Jessica Van Dyke, an FBI forensic examiner, who discussed the condition of Butler-Turner's clothing.

The trial's proceedings underscored the complexities surrounding the investigation and the evidence available after years of uncertainty regarding Butler-Turner's fate.

