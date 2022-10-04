EAST ST. LOUIS - Delon Echols, 31, of Belleville, was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday, September 29, 2022, for sending MDMA through the mail with the intent to later distribute it.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Echols utilized the Dark Web to order MDMA from the Netherlands. Echols shipped the drugs through the U.S. Postal service to an unwitting individual in Mascoutah, Illinois. In August of 2019, the individual learned about the package containing narcotics and immediately went to the Mascoutah Police Department. Police discovered that 911.5 grams of MDMA was concealed in vacuum-sealed bags inside whey protein jugs to avoid detection.

People who use MDMA usually take it as a capsule or tablet, though some swallow it in liquid form or snort the powder. The popular nickname Molly (slang for "molecular") often refers to the supposedly "pure" crystalline powder form of MDMA, usually sold in capsules.

At trial, the individual discussed how Echol's actions put both her and her family at risk.

“This case serves as a great example of how a concerned member of the public working with law enforcement can help make our communities safer,” said United States Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “I join with our law enforcement partners in thanking her for her courage in coming forward. This case also demonstrates yet another way in which drug trafficking is not a victimless crime.”

Crowe said sentencing has been scheduled for January 10, 2023, in front of United States District Judge Stephen P. McGlynn. Attempted Possession with Intent to Distribute is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Mascoutah Police Department, and United States Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Karelia S. Rajagopal and Kimberly S. Arshi.

