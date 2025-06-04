BENTON — A federal jury convicted Kevin D. Stewart, 59, of Edwardsville, on two counts related to methamphetamine distribution in Franklin and Perry counties.

Stewart was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. The verdict followed a trial that centered on a traffic stop in March 2024, during which Illinois State Police officers recovered 312 grams of methamphetamine, 924 grams of homemade THC gummies, and a scale from a vehicle driven by co-defendant Elizabeth J. Schwartzkopf, 43, of Pinckneyville. Stewart was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

Schwartzkopf pleaded guilty in September to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and one count of possession with intent to distribute meth. She was sentenced Wednesday to 48 months in prison.

“The collaboration between the ISP and the U.S. Attorney’s Office is essential in dismantling drug trafficking networks,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “By combining investigative expertise with prosecutorial power, this partnership delivers justice more effectively, disrupting criminal operations and protecting the well-being of our communities.”

The Illinois State Police Drug Task Force led the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Sanders and Tom Leggans are prosecuting the case.

Stewart’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 16, 2025, at the federal courthouse in Benton. Possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

