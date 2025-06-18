BENTON – A Southern Illinois jury found a Du Quoin man guilty of possessing a firearm as a felon in Franklin County.

A jury convicted Marcus T. Moore, 42, of one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

“To help protect the public and keep guns away from dangerous individuals, convicted felons lose the right to legally possess firearms. As this case demonstrates, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work to hold repeat criminal offenders accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft.

According to court documents, a Sesser police officer initiated a traffic stop on Moore’s vehicle on Sept. 10, 2023. After Moore failed a field sobriety test, he fled on foot as officers attempted to take him into custody. He was apprehended after being tased, and a firearm was discovered secured to his ankle.

Moore had a prior federal conviction from 2007, which prohibited him from legally possessing a firearm. Moore was on federal supervised release at the time of his arrest.

Moore’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the federal courthouse in Benton. Convictions for felon in possession of a firearm are punishable by up to 15 years’ imprisonment.

The Sesser Police Department led the investigation with support from ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Sanders and Tom Leggans are prosecuting the case.

