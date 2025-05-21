ALTON - Jurnee Opell can’t wait for kindergarten, and her teachers know she will succeed.

For her accomplishments, Jurnee Opell is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton’s Early Childhood Center and the Alton Community Unit School District #11.

During the regular meeting of the ACUSD11 Board of Education, Opell was also recognized as the Optimist Student of the Month. Principal Cindy Schuenke introduced Opell as “quite a remarkable young lady.”

Not even in kindergarten yet, Opell already excels academically. She can count up to 39 and name numbers up to 13. She knows eight shapes, as well as 26 uppercase letters and 19 lowercase letters. Opell can even print her name and the names of several of her classmates.

In her free time, Opell loves to sing songs, listen to stories and read books. Schuenke commended Opell for participating in every activity at the Early Childhood Center.

Opell recently celebrated her birthday and received a new bicycle, which she rides without training wheels. She loves creating art and looks forward to more art classes in kindergarten.

“She is definitely a creative, funny soul, and she is always considerate and empathetic to the feelings of others,” Schuenke said. “She is liked by her peers. She is always greeting everyone when she arrives at school, adults and students, and we just know that she is going to make an excellent role model in kindergarten and she’s going to be a wonderful addition to her kindergarten class.”

Optimist Students of the Month receive a $25 gift card and can choose where to donate an additional $25. Opell loves animals and decided to donate to the 5As Animal Shelter.

Congratulations to Jurnee for this recognition by the Early Childhood Center and the Hayner Public Library District!

