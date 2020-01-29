ROXANA - Matthew Olbert has emerged as a solid wrestler for the Roxana this season.

Olbert, a junior wrestler, is the January Male Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.

Olbert is coached by Rob Milazzo and Tommy Hill. Olbert said, "I am so thankful to my coaches Rob Milazzo and Tommy Hill for working with me one on one this season and helping me with my skill work. As well as my teammates and wrestling partner Cody Cherry. I’m thankful for my mom with pushing me this season and keeping me on the right track. I’m so thankful for God blessing me with how this season is going and allowing me to do what I’ve done and been who I am today.

"Being in sports year-round has taught me to be focus driven, goal-oriented, discipline, and accountable. The coaches as well as my teammates have pushed me past my competitive edge and are constantly teaching and strengthening me every day allowing me to get closer to my goals. A great accomplishment that I was granted this year was being the captain of the wrestling team.

Article continues after sponsor message

"This will be my fourth year participating. I like that you can’t put the blame on others, anything that happens winning or losing is put on you and depends on the work you are willing to put into it."

Something he is proud of is being a leader of the FCA (Fellowship Of Christian Athletes). Some of his interests also included cross country, track, weight lifting, and cross-training. he is involved in peer leadership, student council and other school activities.

"Spots has made me strong-willed and able to take on any challenge put my way without quitting. It makes me more outgoing and wants to help others as well as push people to the best of their ability. It allows me to have a good work ethic and stick to my word knowing others depend on me. Sports have shown me that you can always work harder in life because when you take a break someone is working harder than you and getting that much closer to whatever the goal might be."

Olbert wants to continue playing sports in college but is undecided on what college he will attend. He has been looking into majoring in Bussiness Management. He is a straight-A student and is on High Honor Roll.

Olbert also is a member of the Roxana cross country and track and field teams.

More like this: