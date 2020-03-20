ALTON --- Damien Jones, a junior wrestler for Alton High School, had a very successful season at 170 pounds for the Redbirds, being the team's only wrestler who qualified for the IHSA Class 3A state individual tournament and eventually advancing to the third round of the wrestlebacks.

For those accomplishments on the mat, Jones was named Alton's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for March, 2020.

Jones, whose head coach is Eric Roberson, has been involved in wrestling the last five years and has enjoyed the bond between himself and his teammates.

"I have been wrestling for five years, and I like the bond I have with my teammates the most," Jones said.

Jones thanked his mother for supporting him throughout his high school career, and being there for him.

"I would like to thank my mom for always taking me to the practices," Jones said, "and waking up early to take me to tournaments."

Jones' hard work resulted in the state tournament berth, and it also helped him succeed in the classroom as well.

"I have been working hard in practice and in school," Jones said, "and it paid off on the mat and in my grades."

Being involved in sports has helped Jones in many ways, both on and off the field and mat.

"It has made me more responsible," Jones said. "and act more in a leadership type of way."

Jones also plays for the Redbird football team, as a linebacker and cornerback, and is also a triple jumper and long jumper on the track team. He hasn't yet decided where he would like to attend college, but is leaning toward McKendree University in Lebanon, and also hasn't yet decided on a major. He's also been a straight-A student at Alton, and has a very endearing personality trait as well.

"I'm really nice and kind and funny to everyone," Jones said.

