EDWARDSVILLE - Chloe Langendorf, a junior volleyball player, is the September Female Athlete of the Month for Metro East Lutheran High School.

Langendorf's coach is Jon Giordano, She has been playing volleyball since she was almost 9 years old. She loves the feeling of when you finally get that perfect pass, perfect serve, or whatever it may be at the time.

"I’d like to thank my parents for putting aside their own tasks to support me at every game," Langendorf said.

Her accomplishments are having the chance to be on the varsity team since her freshman year and she said that has definitely helped her.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Being involved in high school athletics has definitely taught me how to be a leader, whether it be on the court or in daily life" Langendorf said.

Langendorf hopes to continue her volleyball career in college, but it is not a priority of hers. She don’t know where she would like to attend college at the moment but does know she doesn’t want to go too far.

She also plays basketball for Metro East Lutheran as a guard.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: