SOUTHWESTERN – Brianna Roloff, a junior volleyball player, is September Female Athlete of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Roloff coach is Julie Edwards. Roloff has been playing volleyball since she was in seventh grade. The aspect of volleyball that she loves the most is the energy of the game, whether it be the team, the bench or even the crazy fans.

She would like to say thank you to her parents who have put in a lot of time and effort into helping her succeed in volleyball and softball. They have supported her through everything during her athletic career and she hopes to keep on making them proud.

"I also want to say thank you to all my coaches (Julie Kinser, Sue Long, Julie Edwards, and Michelle Davenport that have helped shape me into the athlete I am today. I want to say a big thank you to Ashlyn Ringhausen-Robinson. I can’t thank you enough for devoting countless hours to helping me achieve my goals. You saw the potential in me when I couldn’t even see it in myself. I could not have asked for a better coach to help guide me through the ups and downs of the game and even life," Roloff said.

As Bill McCartney once said, “All coaching is, is taking a player where he can’t take himself.” This exactly what you have done for me and so much more. Thanks for being a great coach and an amazing role model.

Some of Roloff's achievements are All-Tournament Team in various tournaments, 3rd team All-Conference (2018), Team MVP (2017 & 2018).

Roloff also plays softball for Southwestern High School and Bluff City Fastpitch. She started playing softball at the age of 6 years old.

"High school sports have helped me develop into the person I am today because they have taught me many important life lessons. They have taught me the importance of being a team player. In addition, I have learned discipline. It has helped me stay focused not only on my athletics but on my academics as well," Roloff said.

In college, she hopes to either play volleyball or softball. She is still undecided about where she is going to college. She is interested in majoring in accounting. In her high school career, she has maintained a 4.0 GPA.



