EDWARDSVILLE – Stepping into this year's starting lineup for Marquette Catholic's girls basketball team has been a big achievement for the Explorers' Taylor Aguirre.

“The starting five is just a good group of girls who try to put our efforts together,” Aguirre said. “We work together with each of our strengths, our good and different aspects of the game, so we try to put that all together.

“Our defense is the strongest part of our game.”

Aguirre and the other Explorers have adjusted to a new coach this season as Lee Green took the helm of the team after last season. “It's a big adjustment,” to Green, Aguirre said. “I love coach Green; he's really turned our team around. He makes good points about how we're making our offense off of our defense and just to play strong, to never back down.”

Aguirre took up the game in third grade. “It's always an experience playing for Marquette,” Aguirre said. “I think last year, I kind of sat on the bench for varsity and this year, me and my friends are really stepping up. We're going to keep on improving, keep on battling.”

Tuesday's win over Metro East Lutheran didn't come easily; it was an up-and-down game both ways that the Explorers eventually came away with the win. “They're a good team,” Aguirre said. “I think we came into the game thinking 'this will be an easy game', but they really played us well. We had to push through.

“It was a big win for us; we just have to get back to practice and keep getting better.”

As far as goals for the remainder of the season, Aguirre said “we just want to keep improving, get a lot of wins and finish out the season strong.”

