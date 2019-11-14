EDWARDSVILLE - Luke Robert Neath, a junior soccer player, is the November Male Athlete of the Month for Metro East Lutheran High School.

Neath's coach is Dwight Kerlin. Neath has been playing soccer since he was 6 years old. He either likes scoring a goal, getting a beautiful assist or maybe even the physical side of it.

He would like to thank his parents and siblings for the support and encouragement and his team for always working hard.

Neath said the accomplishments and qualities that have led to this award are: "Many goals and assists while playing center defense and center defensive mid and a team captain."

Neath is hoping to play soccer in college. He would like to major in Computer Science. He also plays baseball and basketball for Metro East Lutheran.

Neath has been an Honors Student all the way through high school.



