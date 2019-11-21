GRANITE CITY - Chase Reeves, a junior soccer and football player, is the November Male Athlete of the Month for Granite City High School.

Reeves's soccer coach is Ryan Reeves, and the football coach is Orlando Gooden. Chase has been playing soccer since he was 5 years old and football since freshman year.

"Athletics is a huge part of our family. I would like to thank my parents and sister, as well as my grandparents for always supporting me throughout my high school years at Granite City. My family is very athletic and competitive, so I get my strength." Reeves said.

Some major accomplishments for Reeves are being a two-sport athlete and being a good student. Reeves likes hanging out with friends and supporting them at their athletic events.

Reeves would like to play football in college and undecided on what his major will be.

Reeves has a lot of classroom accomplishments. He is a class representative for student council since freshman year. He has been on the honor roll each year and maintaining a 4.0GPA.

