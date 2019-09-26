JERSEY - Andrew Kribs, a junior soccer player, is the September Male Athlete of the Month for Jerseyville Community High School.

Kribs's coaches are Scott Burney, Scott Woefe and Curt Schroeder. Kribs has played soccer for 13 years since he was 3. He likes soccer because of the team concept with the sport.

He wants to thank his "parents and grandparents for always supporting me and my siblings for always practicing with me. I hope I can set an example for them not just athletically and academically, but as a good person. I’d like to shout out to my teammates because every goal is a team effort. I’d also like to thank my friends," Kribs said.

His accomplishments and qualities that have led to this award are leading the St. Louis Area in goals and points," he said.

"I’ve met most of my best friends playing sports and we have unique connections through sports," Kribs said.

Kribs doesn't know where he wants to go to college. Kribs participates in basketball, track, and cross country.

