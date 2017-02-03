EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Junior Service Club is recognized as one of the most generous organizations in the Ed/Glen area.

The Junior Service Club came through again this week with a $1,000 playground donation to the Edwardsville YMCA on Esic Drive to complete various improvements on its playground.

Karen Lintz, the Esic Center branch director, said the funds will be used for needed playground improvements and even some safety signage on the playground.

“The funds will go toward some beautifying of the area on the playground outside the fence and some landscaping removal of old benches and replacing the old grass with new grass,” she said. “It will make it more eye pleasing for kids and families who use the playground. The signage will be of help to emphasize our safety rules and things to watch out for.”

Lintz provided some words of praise for the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Junior Service League and their constant efforts to improve the region.

“They have been a continued supporter for the YMCA, particularly in all the endeavors at the Esic Center and at the Meyer Center,” she said. “We are so fortunate to have them in the community and be a partner with them.”

Lintz said she hopes the improvements will be completed by the end of March or early April. A ribbon cutting will be held once the improvements are finished.

