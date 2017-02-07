EDWARDSVILLE – Kidmania, the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon’s annual consignment sale, will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Edwardsville High School at 6161 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

Each year shoppers look forward to the opportunity to browse more than 80 vendors selling reasonably-priced baby gear/furniture, infant through tween and maternity clothing. This year, the Kidmania Chairs are switching things up to provide the best possible shopping experience.

“Our club’s theme this year is ‘Celebrate Local.’ We decided to keep with that theme and introduce ‘The Marketplace at Kidmania’ this year,” said Sara Colvin, a Kidmania Chair. “This section will allow small business owners, such as local boutiques, retailers and direct sellers, to feature their products and gain exposure to nearly 2,000 shoppers.”

If your closets are spilling over with outgrown children’s clothing and toys, you may want to consider purchasing a booth and selling some of your gently-used items. Reseller booths are just $40 and come with an assigned space with two tables and chairs.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our vendors typically prefer this to swap sites or consignment stores. It’s just 4-5 hours of their time and they leave with a heavier wallet and lighter totes,” stated Zhanell Enloe, also a Kidmania Chair.

Sponsorship opportunities for this well-attended community event are also available. Businesses can gain exposure to almost 2,000 shoppers for sponsorship levels ranging from just $20 to $300.

If you’re looking to avoid the crowds, VIP tickets allow shoppers to enter at 7 a.m. and get first pick of all the great merchandise. VIP tickets go on sale this Friday, February 3 at 9 a.m. for $20 each. General admission is $5 per person. Children 12 years of age and under are free.

To learn more about the Kidmania event, purchase VIP tickets, Reseller/Marketplace booths, or become a sponsor, please visit www.edglenjuniorservice.org. Like the Kidmania Facebook page, www.facebook.com/jsckidmania, to learn about the specific items being sold and get updates regarding the consignment sale. Proceeds from the event will go directly to the more than 35 organizations in the community that are supported by JSC.



About the JSC

The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is a philanthropic, non-profit 503 1C organization comprised of women who are dedicated to making a difference in their community by enriching the lives of others. They strive to foster volunteerism by developing members’ interests and talents through a variety of service projects and fundraising by building relationships. Those interested in learning more about the Junior Service Club should visit the website at www.edglenjuniorservice.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EdGlenJuniorService .

More like this: