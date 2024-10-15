EDWARDSVILLE - The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon invites adults 21 and older to join in the fun at the “Trick or Drink Bar Crawl” on Oct. 19, 2024 from 6 to 11 p.m. This exciting event will take place at six popular local bars: The Cabin At Judy Creek, The Mossy Stone Irish Pub, Global Brew Tap House, Big Daddy's, Foundry Public House, and Sneaky's Bar & Burger Joint.

Participants can look forward to a night filled with festive activities, including a costume contest with prizes for the best-dressed participants. A special “passport” system will reward crawlers who visit multiple locations, increasing their chances to win even more prizes. Each bar will feature exclusive food and drink specials to enhance the experience.

For added safety and convenience, a shuttle service will be provided to transport attendees between each stop, ensuring everyone can enjoy the evening responsibly.

Tickets are available for purchase at http://www.edglenjuniorservice.org/trick-or-drink-bar-crawl-2024.html.

Join us for a night of fun, friends, and festive spirits while supporting the Junior Service Club’s mission to serve the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon community.

The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon strives to foster volunteerism by developing our members' talents and interests through a variety of fundraising and philanthropic projects, while building valued relationships.

