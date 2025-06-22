EDWARDSVILLE — The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon will host its annual JSC Tour Golf Scramble on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at The Legacy Golf Course in Granite City. The event aims to bring together community members for a day of golf, camaraderie, and support for local philanthropic initiatives.

The scramble begins at 8 a.m. on June 28 at 3500 Cargill Drive in Granite City. Registration costs $500 per foursome and includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, a swag bag, three drink tickets per golfer, and a catered lunch. Participants will also have opportunities to engage in mulligans, skins games, silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle, and a bourbon basket raffle.

Mulligans are available for $25 per team, providing one mulligan per player. Skins games cost $20 per team. Bourbon basket raffle tickets are priced at $25 each or five for $100, and winners do not need to be present to claim their prize.

The Junior Service Club offers four sponsorship levels for the event: Double Eagle at $2,500, Eagle at $1,500, Birdie at $1,000, and Par at $500. Each level includes benefits such as event signage and recognition in promotional materials.

The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is a philanthropic organization focused on supporting community well-being through volunteerism and fundraising.

To register your team, purchase raffle tickets, or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit our official event page:

www.edglenjuniorservice.org/jsc-tour-golf-scramble-2025.html

