Junior Service Club Announces 2025 Golf Scramble On June 28
EDWARDSVILLE – The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is thrilled to announce the return of its annual JSC Tour Golf Scramble, scheduled for Saturday, June 28, 2025, at The Legacy Golf Course in Granite City, Illinois.
This highly anticipated event promises a day filled with camaraderie, competition, and community spirit, all in support of local philanthropic initiatives.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025
Cost: $500 per foursome
Time: 8:00 AM CDT
Location: The Legacy Golf Course, 3500 Cargill Dr, Granite City, IL 62040
Registration Includes:
18 holes of golf with cart
Swag bag
Three drink tickets per golfer
Catered lunch
Opportunities to participate in mulligans, skins games, silent auctions, 50/50 raffles, and a bourbon basket raffle
Special Offers:
Mulligans can be purchased for $25 providing four mulligans per team—one per team member.
Skins games are available for $20 per team.
Bourbon basket raffle tickets are priced at $25 each or five for $100; winners need not be present to claim their prize.
Sponsorship Opportunities:
We offer four sponsorship levels, each providing excellent visibility and perks at the event:
Double Eagle Sponsor: $2,500
Eagle Sponsor: $1,500
Birdie Sponsor: $1,000
Par Sponsor: $500
Each sponsorship level includes various benefits, such as signage at the event, recognition in promotional materials, and more.
About the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon:
The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is a philanthropic organization dedicated to supporting and enhancing the well-being of our community through volunteerism and fundraising.
Registration and More Information:
To register your team, purchase raffle tickets, or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit our official event page:
www.edglenjuniorservice.org/jsc-tour-golf-scramble-2025.html
Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy a fantastic day of golf while contributing to a worthy cause.
