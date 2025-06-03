EDWARDSVILLE – The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is thrilled to announce the return of its annual JSC Tour Golf Scramble, scheduled for Saturday, June 28, 2025, at The Legacy Golf Course in Granite City, Illinois.

This highly anticipated event promises a day filled with camaraderie, competition, and community spirit, all in support of local philanthropic initiatives.

Event Details:

Registration Includes:

  • 18 holes of golf with cart

  • Swag bag

  • Three drink tickets per golfer

  • Catered lunch

  • Opportunities to participate in mulligans, skins games, silent auctions, 50/50 raffles, and a bourbon basket raffle

Special Offers:

  • Article continues after sponsor message

    Mulligans can be purchased for $25 providing four mulligans per team—one per team member.

  • Skins games are available for $20 per team.

  • Bourbon basket raffle tickets are priced at $25 each or five for $100; winners need not be present to claim their prize.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

We offer four sponsorship levels, each providing excellent visibility and perks at the event:

  • Double Eagle Sponsor: $2,500

  • Eagle Sponsor: $1,500

  • Birdie Sponsor: $1,000

  • Par Sponsor: $500

Each sponsorship level includes various benefits, such as signage at the event, recognition in promotional materials, and more.

About the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon:

The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is a philanthropic organization dedicated to supporting and enhancing the well-being of our community through volunteerism and fundraising.

Registration and More Information:

To register your team, purchase raffle tickets, or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit our official event page:
www.edglenjuniorservice.org/jsc-tour-golf-scramble-2025.html

Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy a fantastic day of golf while contributing to a worthy cause.

