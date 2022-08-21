EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville junior receiver Kellen Brnfre enjoyed some success as a sophomore for the Tigers football team in the 2021 season, catching 25 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns and also ran 13 times for 144 yards and a touchdown, scoring a total of five touchdowns on the season. His breakout game was against Belleville East. where he caught seven passes for 69 yards and also ran for 35 more yards in the Tigers' win over the Lancers.

Brnfre felt that the summer season went well for himself and his teammates, overcoming a slow start to keep improving throughout the offseason.

"Yeah, it was a good summer," Brnfre said. "It was a little slow, but I think we're starting to pick up the speed and pick up the pace."

Brnfre feels that setting the bar high at the start will set a good example for younger players on the team.

"Yeah, we work hard," Brnfre said. "We've got to set the bar, me and two other of my teammates, we've got to set the bar for the younger kids looking up to us and we do good, it's going to want to make them do better."

The goals for Brnfre and the Tigers for the new season are very high and laudable.

"Ultimately, towards the end of the year, a state championship, of course," Brnfre said. "But between them, it's just getting through the season healthy, playing, getting everybody better around me."

There are also plenty of goals that Brnfre wants to accomplish, both individually and team.

"This year, I hope to get a state championship, really," Brnfre said. "But my personal goal is I want to get over 1,000 yards, I want to get over 20 touchdowns; last year, I had 23."

The most important thing for Brnfre is being back among his teammates. He said he is looking forward to having a big season for himself and the Tigers.

"Yeah, a big season," Brnfre said. "I love being with the guys. This is what I do. I'm not playing football, I'd be bored," he said with a smile.

