JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Junior Panthers football team and cheerleading squad are hosting a fundraiser to raise money for Alton Memorial Hospital.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, community members are invited to the 7u game at 10 a.m. and the 9u game at 12 p.m. to cheer on the players and enjoy a raffle and bake sale. All proceeds will go to AMH’s “You’ve Got a Friend” fund, which supports community members going through breast cancer.

“We’re used to having a pretty good crowd, but I would love to see it be humongous just to support our boys playing their games as well as breast cancer research,” said Joanna Ray, marketing director of the Junior Panthers program.

The games, to be played at 900 E. Franklin Avenue in Jerseyville, will encourage donations to AMH. The players will be wearing pink socks and pink eye makeup, with pink ribbons on their helmets. The cheerleaders will have pink bows and pompoms.

The teams will be raffling off a Blackstone Grill and Fritz’s Pork gift card, donated by McKee Land Management, as well as a Pampered Chef grill set donated by Pampered Chef consultant Robin Blackorby. There will also be a bake sale throughout the games for attendees to enjoy.

The teams sold crewnecks through Logoline Print Shop in Shipman, and attendees are encouraged to wear pink on Sunday to show their support. Ray is pleased that the money they raise will be going to a local organization.

“I had been searching for a foundation to donate our money to that stays local, and we were finally able to find this foundation,” she explained. “I’m just glad that we finally found Alton Memorial to keep these funds local, because I’m not opposed to giving to Relay for Life or another foundation, but I want something to stay within our community.”

Ray said that the Junior Panthers always commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, but they decided to “go big” this year after Ray’s mother was diagnosed. She hopes they can bring in plenty of donations to support patients in the Riverbend community.

“This year, when it came down to our league doing something for the month of October, I wanted to go big just because of now how it’s affecting my family,” she explained. “This year, we’ve decided we are going bigger.”

For more information about the fundraiser or to donate, contact Jr. Panthers Football and Cheerleading Club on Facebook.

