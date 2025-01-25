HIGHLAND - O'Fallon Panthers junior Kennah Barringer probably made her biggest shot of the season and maybe her career. She hit a three-pointer in the corner to give the Panthers a 53-52 win over the Nashville Hornets in the championship game of the Highland Tournament.

In the first quarter, O'Fallon jumped out to a 17-9 lead over the Hornettes who came into the game ranked fifth in 2A according to AP.

In the second quarter, O'Fallon had a 32-20 lead going into the locker room at halftime.

"We knew a team like that would make a run like that at some point, and we held the third quarter and I thought we had a chance, and then the fourth quarter, they gave us a little fit but this team effort is amazing," O'Fallons coach Nick Knolhoff said.

In the third quarter, Nashville made a run but O'Fallon held on and took a 47-40 lead in the final quarter.

In the final quarter, O'Fallon gave up the lead towards the end of the game but they kept fighting.

On the final play of the game, O'Fallon inbounded the ball to Josie Christopher, who handed it off to Haeli Tart as Tart was driving to the basket, she kicked it to the corner where Barringer was wide open to hit the three. Nashville outscored O'Fallon 12-5 in the final quarter.

"I told Haeli not to get a charge if that girl sags as you're driving to the basket and trust your teammate with the shot and kick it out and what a shot by Barringer," Knolhoff said.

Josie Christopher led O'Fallon with 20 points followed by teammate Kennah Barringer with 12 points.

Nashville was led by Summer Brinkmann with 17 points and Emma Behrmann with 10 points.

