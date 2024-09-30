BELLEVILLE - J'La Sparks Is having a good girls volleyball season thus far for Belleville West, and she's one of the key players for the Maroons, helping lead the club to a 12-5 overall record so far this season.

Sparks has served up 64 points and 20 aces so far overall, leading the team with 148 kills, going along with 17 total assists, 21 blocks, and 75 digs, and has showed much leadership for the team.

Although West lost its most recent match, a 25-18, 25-22 loss to Edwardsville on Sept. 26 at Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville, the Maroons showed a fighting spirit and much resilience, surviving three straight kill saves in one point during the first set, then starting off the second set trailing 5-0, then coming back to tie the set 21-21 before the Tigers scored four of the final five points of the set to win and take the match. In her post-match interview, Sparks said she felt sad about the loss, but was proud that the Maroons came back well from adversity.

"Well, I mean, it feels a little sad to lose," Sparks said, "but I am confident that we will come back better."

West did show much spirit and heart during the match, doing very good things throughout.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Yes," Sparks said, "that means we're very resilient, and we're not willing to give up."

Sparks also expressed much confidence in her teammates, and their willingness to get the job done, no matter the circumstances.

"I'm feeling pretty confident," Sparks said. "We just need to figure out how to come back, and not start low, but start high, and continue to work to get points."

Sparks feels that she brings much to the Maroons' table during matches.

"Energy, and my hitting power," Sparks said.

Sparks is indeed looking ahead to the remainder of the season, and is looking to help the Maroons go far as they can in the hurley-burley of the postseason. She does feel there's good things ahead for her and her teammates.

"Oh, yes, of course," Sparks said. "We're very excited for the rest of the season."

More like this: