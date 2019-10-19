ALTON – Natalie Messinger, a junior playing for the girls' golf team, has been named October Female Athlete of the Month for Alton High School.

Messinger, who plays for head coach Carey Cappel, has had a very successful season thus far for the Redbirds. She won the Class 2A regional with a 75. She also played in the Gateway PGA summer tournaments. There were 13 tournaments held and she placed 1st in 8, 2nd in 2, 3rd in 2. She was named Player of the year for the 14-19-year-old division.

“I would like to thank my parents, brother and swing coach Jim Rohan for supporting me and always keeping me motivated," Messinger said.

Messinger started playing golf a year and a half ago and she likes the sport because the friends she made and the accomplishments she has done.

Golf has taught Messinger about hard work, dedication and determination.

Messinger is just starting to think about playing post-high school golf but she hasn't decided on a college. She wants to major in nursing.

