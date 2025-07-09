ALTON — Registration for the Junior Explorers Youth Football program is open through July 15, 2025, for fifth through eighth graders in the 2025 school year, offering a season focused on teaching football fundamentals and promoting fun without requiring year-round commitment.

The program, based in Alton, allows young athletes to participate in competitive football while maintaining the flexibility to engage in other sports or extracurricular activities. Practices begin in early August, with games scheduled from early September through late October as part of the Southwestern Illinois Youth Football Conference.

Junior Explorers Coach Matt McLeod emphasized the program’s commitment to skill development and personal growth.

“We want to accommodate and encourage interest in multiple sports, including football,” McLeod said. “We’ve seen such tremendous growth in our players — not just in skill, but in confidence and social development. We focus on the fundamentals, safety, and having fun.”

The coaching staff also includes Jesse Simmons, Brock Terry, and Ethan Eberlin, who contribute experience and support to every practice and game. The program fields both Junior Varsity and Varsity teams, with player placement determined by age and weight according to league rules. Junior Varsity includes 10- and 11-year-olds, while Varsity covers 12- to 14-year-olds, with special accommodations for lighter 12-year-olds.

Registration costs $150 and covers fees, game uniforms, equipment, and helmets. Interested families can register online via the provided signup link or through the Junior Explorers’ Facebook page. Additional information is available by emailing jrexplorers@yahoo.com.

“No experience is necessary. We will teach them the fundamentals,” McLeod added. “We have had some success with wins, but it’s really about growth and development.”

The Junior Explorers program emphasizes not only athletic skills but also teamwork and community support.

“This isn’t just about football — it’s about learning to be a good teammate. We’re proud of all the support we have had among parents, the community, and the positive culture we are building,” McLeod said.

