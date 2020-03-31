EDWARDSVILLE - Marissa Lowe had a very good season for the girls bowling team at Metro-East Lutheran, making history during the year by bowling the second-highest series in school history, and also bowled a six-game series of 951 in the IHSA regional tournament at Tri-County Bowl in Jerseyville on Feb. 8, leading the Knights, but just missing out on advancing to the sectional.

For her accomplishments on the lanes, Lowe has been named the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month at the school for March, 2020.

Lowe, who bowls for head coach Bill Gass, has been bowling for some time now, and enjoys the friendships between both her teammates and the bowlers on the opposing teams.

"I've been bowling for seven years," Lowe said. "My favorite part about bowling is getting so much time to spend with my amazing team, and making friends with people on the other teams."

In fact, the closeness of being friends with her teammates has helped Lowe develop into being the person she is today.

"It has helped me to get to know my closest friends better," Lowe said, "and taught me how to work on a team."

Off the lanes, Lowe has an interest in musical theater, and also plays right side hitter on the Knights' volleyball team in the fall. She's hoping to continue bowling in college, but isn't sure where she'll be attending school. When she does get to college, Lowe is planning to major in nursing.

