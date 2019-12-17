ALTON – Junior Bowler Joseph Peter Gatermann has caught fire as a bowler over the past two seasons at Marquette Catholic High School. Gatermann is the December Male Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

Gatermann is coached by Marc Jones.

"I would like to thank my coach and my fellow teammates that have pushed me to better myself," he said. "I believe just putting the work in at practice and outside of practice. Also listening to my coach who has greatly improved me as a person and also a player."

"I really enjoy being with friends and family. Also the outdoors."

Gatermann said he would love to bowl in college.

"I’m just now beginning to explore my college options," he said with interest in a criminal investigation career. "I struggled though middle school barely getting into Marquette. Now I have learned how to apply myself in school and most of all enjoy school."

He also plays football and basketball at Marquette Catholic High School.

A fun fact about Gatermann is that he is a social guy and said: "I'm always looking for the best of things."

