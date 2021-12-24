GRANITE CITY - Junior girls volleyball player Kaylyn Wiley was an important player for the team at Granite City High School during the 2021 season, serving up 115 points with 25 aces for the Warriors, going along with 127 kills, 10 blocks, nine assists and 65 digs as the Warriors were 9-22-1 during the season.

Kaylyn is also a star on the Granite City girls' basketball team. She is averaging 11.5 points a game to lead the team in scoring.

For her efforts on both the volleyball and basketball courts, as well as a student, Wiley was named the Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month.

Kaylyn, who plays for head coach girls basketball Rachel Davis, was named to a pair of All-Tournament teams for the Warriors this season, and it helped her be named for this month's honor.

"This year, I was recognized on the All-Tournament team twice for the first time," she said. "I feel like my determination to be a better person and athlete has led me to this award."

Kaylyn thanked her family, coaches and friends for their help and support on the court.

"I would like to thank both of my parents, coaches, family and friends for the love and support throughout the season, both on and off of the court," she said.

Wiley has been playing volleyball since middle school in Granite City and enjoys many of the aspects of the sport itself.

"I've been playing volleyball since the seventh grade," Wiley said. "and what I like most about it is the excitement that it brings you. Although they make me a little nervous sometimes, I also like competitive games because it keeps you on your toes, and I feel like it forces me to play better. Not only does killing the ball make me excited, but seeing my teammates kill the ball, get good blocks and digs make me even more excited."

The positives of being involved in sports, in general, have benefited Wiley greatly as well.

"My involvement in sports has helped me build better bonds with my coaches and teammates," she said. "It has helped me to be more social. I always feel like I'm myself on the court. Sports has helped me create unforgettable memories with my teammates."

Kaylyn also enjoys playing volleyball with her club team during the high school off-season, and enjoys playing sports in general as her hobby. She's also involved in the Secondary Honors program at school and currently carries a 5.4-grade point average, being a regular on the GCHS honor roll. Wiley is also a point guard for the Warriors' girls basketball team, and hopes to continue to play volleyball in college, She's not sure yet where she'll attend school or what her major will be.

There's one thing you can depend on from Kaylyn, and it's something that takes many by surprise.

"I man not be one of the tallest people on the court," she said, "but you'd be surprised how high I can jump."

