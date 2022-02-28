WOOD RIVER - Junior Tyler Robinson has concluded a successful season with the boys basketball team at East Alton-Wood River High School, averaging 1.9 points and 3.3 rebounds-per-game, also contributing totals of 29 assists, 33 steals and seven blocked shots, helping the Oilers finish their season with a 12-20 record.

Robinson is one of the team's most tireless workers, ready to make a contribution to the team whenever and wherever he's needed.

For his efforts this season, Robinson has been named one of the school's Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month.

Robinson, who plays for head coach Steve Flowers, has been playing basketball since a young age and still very much enjoys the game, especially when he's with his friends.

"I've been doing it since probably around kindergarten," Robinson said, "but began doing more than just rec ball when I was around nine. The thing I like most about it is that I've been able to do it with my friends the whole time."

Robinson thanked his family, especially his father and grandfather, for coaching him in his early days in the game and encouraging him to work hard.

"My dad and my grandpa are two people that have always coached me when it came to any sport I did," Robinson said. "They both helped me get into basketball and got me to work hard in any sport I did."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Robinson credited two simple, but major, things he did in order to be nominated for this month's honor.

"Hard work and dedication," Robinson said.

The lessons learned in sport haven't been lost upon him as well.

"It's helped me become a more outgoing person by helping me socialize with others better," Robinson said.

Robinson also plays both football and baseball for the Oilers and hasn't yet decided where he'll go to college at this time. He also has yet to decide on a major but is leaning towards business.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: